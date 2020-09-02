2020 Junior High

Football Schedules

Missouri Valley Middle School

Big Reds Football

 

Date            Opponent, Site

9-15            @ Treynor

9-22            @ Riverside

9-29            vs. AHSTW

10-6            vs. IKM-Manning

10-13            @ Logan-Magnolia

10-20            vs. Tri-Center

Coaches: Travis Maasen, Kyle Wilson, Jordan Bierce.

Games kickoff at 4:15 p.m.

Home games in Bold.

Logan-Magnolia

Panthers Football

 

Date            Opponent, Site

9-15            @ Underwood

9-22            @ AHSTW

9-29            @ IKM-Manning

10-6            vs. Treynor

10-13            vs. Missouri Valley

Coaches: Tiege Melby, Stephen Froehlich.

Games kickoff at 4:15 p.m.

Home games in Bold.

West Harrison

Hawkeyes Football

 

Date            Opponent, Site

9-14            vs. Boyer Valley

9-21            vs. Woodbine

9-28            @ Ar-We-Va

10-12            vs. River Valley

Coaches: Grant Staats, Drew Radloff.

Games kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

Home games in Bold

Woodbine Tigers

Football

 

Date            Opponent, Site

9-14            vs. Audubon

9-21            @ West Harrison

9-28            @ Boyer Valley

10-5            vs. Exira/EHK

10-12            @ Ar-We-Va

10-19            vs. Hamburg

Coaches: Adam Pryor, Alex Schweizer, Brian Dickinson.            

Games kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

Home games in Bold

