2020 Junior High
Football Schedules
Missouri Valley Middle School
Big Reds Football
Date Opponent, Site
9-15 @ Treynor
9-22 @ Riverside
9-29 vs. AHSTW
10-6 vs. IKM-Manning
10-13 @ Logan-Magnolia
10-20 vs. Tri-Center
Coaches: Travis Maasen, Kyle Wilson, Jordan Bierce.
Games kickoff at 4:15 p.m.
Home games in Bold.
Logan-Magnolia
Panthers Football
Date Opponent, Site
9-15 @ Underwood
9-22 @ AHSTW
9-29 @ IKM-Manning
10-6 vs. Treynor
10-13 vs. Missouri Valley
Coaches: Tiege Melby, Stephen Froehlich.
Games kickoff at 4:15 p.m.
Home games in Bold.
West Harrison
Hawkeyes Football
Date Opponent, Site
9-14 vs. Boyer Valley
9-21 vs. Woodbine
9-28 @ Ar-We-Va
10-12 vs. River Valley
Coaches: Grant Staats, Drew Radloff.
Games kickoff at 4:30 p.m.
Home games in Bold
Woodbine Tigers
Football
Date Opponent, Site
9-14 vs. Audubon
9-21 @ West Harrison
9-28 @ Boyer Valley
10-5 vs. Exira/EHK
10-12 @ Ar-We-Va
10-19 vs. Hamburg
Coaches: Adam Pryor, Alex Schweizer, Brian Dickinson.
Games kickoff at 4:30 p.m.
Home games in Bold
