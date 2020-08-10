Two people were uninjured following a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon along County Road P31 north of Blair.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Blair Rescue responded to the accident just before 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred where County Road 16 curves at a near 90-degree angle to become CR P31.
Lt. Butch Groves said a Nissan Cube was eastbound on CR 16 and missed the curve. Two people — a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman — were initially trapped. Deputies were able to extricate them through the back hatch of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.