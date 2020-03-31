Blair police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen vehicle and stole an American Broadband truck Wednesday in Blair.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Wright Street just before 12:30 p.m. for the report of a hit-and-run accident. Capt. Aaron Barrow said a vehicle collided with a mailbox and then a light pole.
“The crash disabled the vehicle because of all the front end damage,” he said.
Witnesses told officers they saw two white males in their late teens get out of the vehicle and run south.
While officers were looking for the suspects, they received a report of a stolen vehicle, which belonged to American Broadband. Barrow said that vehicle was taken from the 2400 block of Nebraska Street, which was just a few blocks away from the crash.
The truck was later found parked at a residence near Boys Town.
