Traffic on U.S. Highway 75 was shut down in both directions Friday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on the highway.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, Nebraska State Patrol and Blair and Fort Calhoun rescue personnel responded to the accident at around 4:30 p.m.
According to preliminary information from sheriff's deputies, a trash truck was traveling eastbound on County Road P37 toward the highway when it experienced a brake malfunction. Deputies said it was believed the truck struck some trees near the road and overturned on the highway.
Deputy Cody Anderson said two people were in the truck. He said one person received a leg injury. Rescue personnel were still on scene administering aid at around 4:50 p.m. Traffic was also shut down at that time. Anderson said at that time that both occupants may be transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair.
The accident remains under investigation.
