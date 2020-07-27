Two people were taken to the hospital following a carbon dioxide leak at Taco Bell in Blair on Sunday.
Blair Fire and Blair Police responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said a carbon dioxide tank in the building began leaking. He said two people were transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair after becoming ill.
"I contacted city officials, and we went ahead and closed it down for the evening until they could get the proper people in there to check over everything," Leonard said.
Leonard said the building inspector for the City of Blair was in contact with the business Monday morning to ensure the carbon dioxide tank had been inspected.
