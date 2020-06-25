Two Blair Cubs youth baseball teams earned Bash tournament titles Sunday in their hometown.
The age 13 and younger team and the 11U squad won their title games at the former Dana ballfields.
“It was an awesome weekend and I hope there's more to come,” 11U Cubs coach Ross Tessendorf said.
The coach also wanted to thank Rod Storm, Jon Stewart and Mindy Rump for their efforts to make playing at the Zimmerman and Peterson Fields possible. Pat Long, he said, also assisted in preparing the fields for Bash tournaments, too.
The 11U squad won its Bash tournament with a 12-10 game against Bennington. Jaxon Logan pushed across the winning runs with the bases loaded. Andrew Smutny, Devin Larson and Ty Tessendorf were all on a bag at the time.
Cubs pitcher Tucker Storjohann preserved the win, striking out the side. Calvin Johnk also pitched two “solid” innings, according to Ross Tessendorf.
To reach the final, Blair's 11-year-old team beat the Millard United Knights 9-4, the Gretna Green 8-3 and the Columbus Outlaws 6-5. Brooks Ray's triple scored the winning run against the Outlaws, while Brevin Leggott and Lane Christensen pitched the Cubs to victory. Jonas Neuverth was among the players to notch a timely hit against the Knights, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.