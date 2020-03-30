A 16-year-old girl was transported to an Omaha hospital after crashing a dirt bike Monday night near Kennard.
Blair and Kennard rescue personnel and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m.
The girl was riding off County Road 25 when she lost control of the bike and hit the side of a building. The girl was flown by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
"She's alert, somewhat conscious and breathing," Sgt. Gregory Corns said. "She's disoriented from a head contusion."
