Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 60F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening will change to a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.