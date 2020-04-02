Ten Washington County girls basketball players were recognized recently with the release of the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star all-state teams.
Of those 10, however, Blair senior Sophia Grantham was the standout, earning second team All-Omaha Area designation. The University of Missouri-Kansas City soccer recruit averaged 12.9 points per game this past season, joining Payton Barrett of Weeping Water, Cecan Porter of Omaha Brownell-Talbot, MacKenna Sidzyik of Omaha Gross and Grace Tetschner of Bennington on the World-Herald squad.
In total, four Bears were honored in both newspapers' lists. Grantham was also a Class B honorable mention pick, as were junior Ella Ross, and sophomores Makayla Baughman and Avory French. Grantham Ross were honorable mention picks in both publications, while Baugham and French were World-Herald honorees.
BHS finished 14-10 in 2020.
Another athlete with Blair ties, Taylor McCabe, earned all-class first-team honors from both the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers. The Fremont High School sophomore averaged 20.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season, but took her all-state photo with the Journal Star at the Blair Family YMCA — her home gym of sorts.
2 senior Pioneers honored
Fort Calhoun seniors Kennedy Bradburn and Kinsley Wimer led their team this past campaign, receiving the postseason recognition to prove.
Both Pioneers were World-Herald honorable mention picks in both Class C1 and the Omaha area. They also received mention from the Journal Star.
4 Eagles recognized
Four Arlington Eagles basketball players recently received all-state honorable mention for their efforts this past season.
Seniors Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler claimed Class C1 honorable mention from both the World-Herald and the Journal Star on Sunday. They were also World-Herald All-Omaha Area honorable mention recipients.
Junior Kylee Bruning and sophomore Kailynn Gubbels earned the same recognition from the Omaha publication.
Spoon, Gubbels and Theiler received C1 honorable mention from the Journal Star, too.
