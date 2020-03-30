Three Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed 10 additional cases of COVID-19 related to the outbreak at Carter Place, a press release said Monday night.
That makes a total of 17 cases tied to the outbreak. Washington County has 19 total.
Additional information is expected to be released during a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Blair City Council Chamber. To watch the press conference, click here.
Carter Place residents and employees were tested Sunday. Residents were moved to neighboring hospitals temporarily.
