One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday on U.S. Highway 75 north of Blair.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Blair Rescue responded to the crash on Highway 75 near County Road 14 just before 4 p.m.
Capt. Aaron Brensel said the driver of a northbound Dodge Caliber suffered a medical issue, which caused the crash. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail on the right side of the road before crossing into the traffic lane and left the road again striking another guardrail on the left side of the road. The vehicle then came to a stop on the southbound shoulder.
The driver was alert, conscious and breathing when rescuers arrived. However, Brensel said she did not remember much of the accident.
Traffic was backed up for several miles in both directions as the highway was closed down.
