One person was transported to an Omaha hospital following a motorcycle-car accident Monday south of Fort Calhoun.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Fort Calhoun Rescue responded to the crash at the intersection of county roads P40 and P51 at approximately 6:45 p.m.
A 2010 Ford Focus, driven by Bailey Hartline, 24, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, was headed north on CR P51 and was attempting to turn onto CR P40.
A 2009 Harley Davidson, driven by Ted Strasser, 61, of Omaha was southbound on CR P51 when Strasser lost control trying to stop aggressively to avoid hitting Hartline's vehicle, Capt. Aaron Brensel said.
Strasser was transported to CHI Immanuel Health with unknown injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
