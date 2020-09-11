One person was transported to an Omaha hospital following a single-vehicle accident Friday after a pickup truck struck a cinder block shed in a parking lot in downtown Blair.
Blair police, a Washington County sheriff's deputy and Blair Rescue responded to the crash just before 10 a.m.
Blair police officer Bob Leehy said the white Ford F150 traveled from between a gas station and another building on the south side of Washington Street, crossed Washington Street and the median before heading through a bank drive-through and crashing into the shed.
Tire tracks could be seen crossing the street and into the parking lot.
A witness reported having to slam on their brakes as the vehicle crossed in front of them on Washington Street. Another witness said it appeared the driver was not in control of the truck, according to police.
Leehy said the driver, a man, was breathing but not alert when rescue personnel arrived. It is unclear if the driver suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
