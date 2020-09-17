One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident near state Highway 133 and County Road P38 on Thursday.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, Blair, Kennard and Bennington rescue responded to the accident around 10 a.m.
According to preliminary reports, the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling southbound on Highway 133 when the truck crossed the median and northbound lanes and flipped several times before coming to rest in a ditch, Chief Deputy Kevin Willis said.
The vehicle was several yards off the roadway. Emergency personnel had to stabilize the truck before extricating the driver.
Willis said preliminary reports found the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
