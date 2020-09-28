One person was injured in a golf cart accident at the Cottonwood Marina on Saturday.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Blair Rescue responded around 7:15 p.m.
Carolyn Brown, 49, was driving the Yamaha golf cart belonging to Denise Christiansen. Christiansen was sitting in the front passenger seat, when Brown slowed to make a U-turn. Christiansen rolled out of the cart and onto her left leg which had a previous injury on it.
Christiansen was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System and was subsequently flown to Nebraska Medicine due to leg trauma. No citation is expected.
