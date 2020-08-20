One driver was injured when her car struck a Washington County Road Department tractor trailer in the area of County Road 3 and County Road 18 north of Fontanelle on Wednesday.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies, Arlington and Nickerson rescue personnel responded to the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The Chevrolet Equinox and semi were traveling northbound when the semi slowed. The driver of the Equinox couldn't see the vehicle because of dust on the road and struck the semi, Deputy Cody Anderson said.
The driver of the Equinox was transported to Methodist Fremont Health for leg and other injuries.
There was airbag deployment in the Equinox.
