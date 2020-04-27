One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Saturday on South Highway 30.
Blair police and Blair Fire and Rescue responded to the crash just after 1 p.m.
According to the Blair police report, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Pauline M. Matzen, 79, of Fort Calhoun, entered attempted to turn left onto the highway from Pleasant Valley Road when it was struck by a 2013 Dodge Journey, driven by Gary L. Hansen, 83, of Fremont, which was headed south.
Hansen was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair with unknown injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Airbags deployed in Hansen's vehicle.
Matzen was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.