One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets in Blair.
Blair police and Blair Rescue responded to the crash at approximately 2:34 a.m.
According to a preliminary report, a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Juan Francisco Gonzalez Jr., 24, of Twentynine Palms, Calif., was westbound on Washington Street and crossing through the intersection when it was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Judith E. Brehm, 74, of Blair, which was headed north on 19th Street.
Brehm ran a red light, according to the report.
Sgt. Travis Lyon said Brehm reportedly ran the light in an effort to rush a passenger who was suffering an allergic reaction to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS).
Brehm, who was cited, was transported to MCH&HS with minor injuries. Gonzalez was uninjured.
Airbags deployed in both vehicles, which were totaled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.