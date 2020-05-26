accident 19th Washington
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets in Blair.

 Joe Burns

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets in Blair.

Blair police and Blair Rescue responded to the crash at approximately 2:34 a.m.

According to a preliminary report, a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Juan Francisco Gonzalez Jr., 24, of Twentynine Palms, Calif., was westbound on Washington Street and crossing through the intersection when it was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Judith E. Brehm, 74, of Blair, which was headed north on 19th Street.

The driver and passenger in a northbound Chevy SUV were transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System by Blair Rescue following a collision at 19th and Washington just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver of the westbound passenger car was not injured.

Brehm ran a red light, according to the report.

Sgt. Travis Lyon said Brehm reportedly ran the light in an effort to rush a passenger who was suffering an allergic reaction to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS).

Brehm, who was cited, was transported to MCH&HS with minor injuries. Gonzalez was uninjured.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles, which were totaled.

