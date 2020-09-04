Dear editor,
I am in agreement with Michael Smith's letter in August 28 Enterprise.
Evidently, the Blair Airport Authority believes it can raise taxes on the premise that normal operating expenses are going up and the local citizens will not question their authority to do so. This airport was sold to us taxpayers as a self-sufficient entity. If normal operating expenses are increasing, shouldn't the fees for airplane rental, etc., increase rather than pushing it onto the taxpayer?
The newspaper did it's best to bury the article on the bottom of page 3 in the Aug. 21 Enterprise so most people will not even see it. Still the question needs to be answered. What expenses are causing this 9.4% increase in our mill levy?
Today's taxpayer wants more transparency from our government entities and elected officials. A follow-up explanation is requested.
Also, I believe Mr. Kelly McManigal is correct in asking for restitution from the city for damage to their property, as reported in Sept. 1 Pilot-Tribune. The City of Blair is not promoting goodwill with the citizens of Blair when they refuse to repair damages caused by city employees or contractors. The City would benefit greatly if they would honor the citizen's pride in maintaining the city right of way. Yes, perhaps it is time to change a city ordinance. As a former employee of MUD in Omaha, I know that MUD would take extra steps to repair damage to property in order to maintain goodwill with customers. I believe the City of Blair should take a second look at this.
Linda Woodring
Blair
