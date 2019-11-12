To the editor:
The Blair school board's decision to use surplus funds from the 2016 bond for the lights at Krantz Field clearly circumvents the will of the voters. This action is at the very least unethical and at the most illegal.
In May 2016, a school bond was proposed to the voters which included funds for sports facilities. That bond failed.
In November 2016, another school bond was proposed with the funds for sports facilities being omitted. That bond passed.
In September 2019, with what the Blair Enterprise calls “leftover” funds from the 2016 bond, the school board approved installing lights at Krantz Field.
Sports facilities were specifically removed from the bond that passed only to later have the board use surplus money from the bond on a sports facility.
What does Nebraska state law dictate that a school bond surplus be used for?
Nebraska state law 77-2341 states “Whenever any school district of the State of Nebraska has accumulated a surplus of any fund in excess of its current needs or has accumulated a fund for the payment of bonds and the money in such fund exceeds the amount necessary to pay the principal and interest of any such bonds which become due during the current year, the board of education of such school district may invest any such surplus in excess of current needs or such excess in the bond fund in securities in which such board of education is authorized to invest pursuant to section 79-1043.”
It does not state the school board of such district can use the surplus funds however they like, which is exactly what the school board has done. In my mind, this action violates the very core of our democracy.
Anyone who voted against the original bond because they didn’t feel it necessary to spend their hard earned money on sports facilities was effectively silenced by the board’s decision. Even board President Kari Loseke expressed concern about using bond fund money when the public initially denied the bond when it included projects at Krantz. Perhaps it’s unapproved spending like this that has led Nebraska to the No. 6 highest taxed state in the union.
Norm Mays
Blair
Editor's note: In an article in the Oct. 22 Pilot-Tribune, Supt. Randy Gilson said legal counsel told the district it was justified in using the funds as it was a safety and security upgrade. The light poles were inspected and found to have significant signs of stress, including splitting on the bottom, middle and toward the top. One pole was also leaning.
