Dear editor,
The Washington County Recycling Association (WCRA) extends its profound gratitude to the Blair community. City and Extension officials who have worked to see that we have an outstanding recycling facility. The wonderful volunteer groups who are part of our extended family. The individuals who put their Saturday mornings on hold to lend a hand when they see we need help. Area residents who load their recyclables and bring them to the center, knowing they are serving their community. Thank you all.
Throughout the years, the WCRA has been fortunate to have an amazing group of talented, committed dedicated and creative core volunteers, whose hard work, grit, and ingenuity has grown the operation from an initial glass drive, decades ago, to an efficient, large scale operation dedicated to keeping materials out of the landfill.
When it comes time for one of those volunteers to step away from the recycling center, it’s heart wrenching, and a little unnerving. Filling the void can seem daunting. One such volunteer, who specialized in cardboard pickup from area businesses and concerns for many years, has determined it’s time to pass the torch. We are now in need of someone willing to pick up that torch and carry it forward. It takes time and teamwork to learn the ropes, and we’re hopeful someone is willing to take on the challenge and join in our efforts. Everyone is welcome.
The Washington County Recycling Association
