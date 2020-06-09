Dear editor,
Once again President Donald Trump has misused his powers as president and in a dangerous manner as usual. Calling on the military to clear out a legal and peaceful demonstration just so he could have a photo op in front of a church, which he did not enter, holding up a Bible, which he did not open. Ironically, he held the Bible upside down.
Time and time again, he has proven himself unfit to be our president. There is no leadership, just negligence and lack of proper responses.
I wasn't surprised when he called many of our states' governors “jerks.” I simply have learned he's just talking about himself. Trump is the biggest jerk in our nation.
I am calling upon every responsible citizen in our nation to call their elected representatives and voice their concerns over the president's atrocities.
Stan Gocek
Blair
