Dear editor,
I just want to clear a few facts up for you concerning my nephew Leslie Bryce Flynn Jr.
First of all, the ambulance did not leave the home for 30 minutes. Maybe you should interview people in the neighborhood before you print information in the paper.
I think it would be nice to hear some true facts concerning how my nephew was gunned down and died from multiple gun shot wounds to his extremities and torso, according to his death certificate. On set of death was minutes. Who could walk away from that? For some so-called terroristic threats? Why didn't they call a negotiator that Washington county sheriff has on staff?
Here are some good things about my nephew that you should know. B was a a wonderful father, son brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. He loved to cook for family and always had wonderful gatherings. He worked hard his whole life to provide for his family.
There are at least one hundred aunts,uncles brother, sister, cousins, nieces, and nephews and there was only one B. What a horrible tragedy and great loss. Why isn't anybody writing about that?
We love and miss you everyday.
Love,
Aunt Allison Wells
Blair
