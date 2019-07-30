Dear editor,
Many thanks to Joe Burns for his beautiful before and after pictures of the restoration (of the Tower of the Four Winds). Even with my wife Carole’s failing eyesight, she was thrilled by my description of them.
Also, many thanks to John Mark and Dawn Nielsen (representing the Blair Historical Preservation Alliance), who scooped up the loose ball, so to speak, and ran for the touchdown that secured the funds for the restoration.
For those folks new to Blair, the tower is located in Black Elk-Neihardt Park at the top of the hill where Dana College used to be located. Start at the beautiful park shelter at the east end of the parking lot and walk the 0.8 mile paved, circular path. Along the way you will encounter, at appropriate intervals,
concrete pedestals with mosaics and signage that explains the Native American understanding of the message of the Four Winds.The fourth and final pedestal is at the base looking up at the tower.
This adventure is always a pleasure (weather permitting!)
Carole and Charles Bagby
Blair
