Dear editor,
I'd like to thank the City of Blair (again) for "hosting" another Blair fall cleanup. It's a great service for the community — just wish more people would take advantage of it and get their yards, garages, etc., cleaned up! And a special thank you to the end loader operators for their extra efforts. Thanks for your help.
Don Trebil
Blair
