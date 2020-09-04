Dear editor,
I read with interest the article in (the Sept. 1) Pilot-Tribune concerning the Optimist Club honoring our valued first responders. I was also very pleased that they used the facilities at Lions Park for their program. That gesture reinforces the idea of community spirit.
I want to tell you about a long-standing relationship with one particular first responder. His name is Lloyd Petersen.
Our family had not been in Blair very long when one day Lloyd walked into my office to inform me that he had just been at our home and helped put out a kitchen fire. Carole had been distracted by our two toddlers and a greasy pan on the kitchen stove ignited and the fire quickly spread to the overhanging cabinets. Lloyd immediately assured me that all was OK!
In the many years that followed whenever we needed a skilled carpenter (whether it was for something minor — or to add a major addition to our home) Lloyd was our man! Always with the knowledge that when that fire or rescue squad siren sounded, Lloyd was gone and would return to his work at our home when the emergency was under control.
And Lloyd never charged us for a board or a nail that he did not use in his work for us.
There are a lot of Lloyds in Blair. God Bless them all!
Charles Bagby. M.D. Retired
Blair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.