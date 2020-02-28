Dear editor,
Today is my last day of employment with the City of Blair. Words cannot fully express my gratitude and love for the many great public servants I have worked with and for the friends, neighbors and residents I have been blessed to serve.
Karen, Bethany and I moved here 12 years ago, not just because I worked here, but because we wanted to live here, and minister here, and love the people here. Our lives have been forever impacted by working for the city, graduating from Blair High School, serving and working in the Blair Community Schools, using our spiritual gifts in service to Christ at Country Bible Church and PassageWay Church, serving on the Long-Term Recovery Team and the Blair Fine Arts Boosters.
A special thank you goes to Mayor Realph, Mayor Hansen, all the Blair City Council members I have served with, and to City Administrator Rod Storm. Thank you for your support and friendship, and for giving me this great opportunity.
Go Bears, and Go Washington County!
Phil Green
Former assistant city administrator
