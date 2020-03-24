Dear editor,
As entertaining as it is to read about the travel of Blair residents, the omission of relevant information is a serious issue.
In the March 17 publication of the Pilot-Tribune, two articles featured the travels of Blairites to areas where COVID-19 is a concern. The front page article on Matt Waite clearly stated he was not at high risk of exposure and was voluntarily self-quarantined. He should be commended not only for his personal efforts, but also for the perceptions he was willing to share. He appears to have a firm grasp on the severity of the situation.
The other piece was on page 5 of the local news section. It detailed the trip of a couple who returned from a two-week trip to Spain. Departure was February 25. They returned via Amsterdam on March 11. No mention was made as to whether they were screened or if they have any plans to or were instructed to self quarantine.
The CDC and their affiliates who are handling this pandemic have made it very clear that a myriad of questions exist concerning the spread of COVID-19. It is thought that carriers may indeed be symptom free in early stages. The question as to whether they can transmit this disease before full-blown symptoms arise remains unanswered.
Again, no clarification was made in the article covering the Spain tour of three cities regarding screening or advice given, if any, for self quarantine.
Considering the ground zero patient in Omaha contracted the virus while in London before travel sanctions were imposed and screening enforced, it would be a real service to the members of our community if this information would be included in any future travel coverage.
As a healthcare provider for over 38 years, I cannot stress the importance of taking this pandemic seriously, if not for yourself but for those "who you know and love and can't fight this off if they get it" to quote Matt Waite. I sincerely hope the 69 percent of the participants in your on-line survey who "aren't worried about getting the coronavirus" are following the recommended guidelines unwaveringly.
Mary J French
Blair
