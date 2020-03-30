Dear editor,
With the arrival of government “relief checks” coming soon, it’s important to support our local businesses. The purpose of these checks is to help stimulate our economy.
As a result, whenever possible, resist the urge to jump in the car and head out of town for your necessities and supplies. Patronize our local businesses, please. So often we ask our businesses for donations, supplies and favors. We need to give back to these community members whenever possible, especially during these difficult times. Many are family owned and/or run and they need our help and support, just like we need theirs.
Burke Petersen
Fort Calhoun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.