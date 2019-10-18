Dear editor,
Leeanna Ellis' editorial (“Make sure the music is always there,” Oct. 8 Pilot-Tribune) was terrific. (I) agree wholeheartedly with her on the benefits of fine arts in schools.
I have seen the effects on not only my grandsons, but the young people that I have met and seen.
Kudos to the staffs at the schools! None of this could happen without the strong support of not only parents but the community as a whole.
Pray these programs continue for future students.
Catherine Brehm
Blair
