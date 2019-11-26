Dear editor,
Having a lower speed limit might have changed the outcome of the fatal collision on Highway 133 on Monday, Nov 18.
Laws of physics give us a couple of reasons that reduced speed will reduce the number of accidents and the seriousness of the accidents.
Sixth-five mph allows 8 percent more reaction time than 70 mph.
Kinetic energy is proportional to the square of the speed, so at 65 mph the force of an impact is reduced by 14 percent.
There is a good chance the accident would have been less serious at 65 mph speed limit.
A 70 mph speed is usually considered interstate highway speed where there are no intersections and entry and exit are by acceleration/deceleration ramps. This highway has many intersections where vehicles are entering or leaving traffic. I live south of Blair on the west side of the highway, and it is scary to make the left turn to travel north on 133. I estimate that I need to have about 1200 feet distance between a northbound vehicle and me when I turn left on the highway. Even so, if the vehicle is in the left lane, it will have to slow or move to the right lane where it is supposed to be. It really gets crazy when at dusk there is a vehicle that doesn’t have its lights on and it is not visible at 1200 feet.
The only justification for 70 mph over 65 mph is that it takes 43 seconds less time to travel from the roundabout to the traffic light at the Highway 36 intersection. The right thing to do is reduce the posted speed to 65.
Glen Andersen
Blair
