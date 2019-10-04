To the editor:
Regarding your editorial of Sept. 24. (Campaign promises feel like “Let's Make a Deal” by Publisher Mark Rhoades)
Free college tuition. I'm sure the same arguments were used when mandatory education was proposed after WWI. But the U.S. Army could not find enough men who could read to be soldiers so it happened. The same is true when high school became a requirement, but somehow the money was found because for the country to prosper it needs educated citizens.
Now we need more than just high school. The “Animal House” stereotype has always only been for kids whose parents could afford to keep them in college no matter what their grades were. The rest of us had to earn scholarships, grants and work-study. We did not have a job in Daddy's company waiting for us. There could always be a requirement to maintain a certain grade point average.
Medicare for all. You think it is better that people forego medical care because they can't afford it? Because after premiums, co-pays, deductibles and lifetime limits, even people with insurance go broke because of medical bills. If the current system is so great why are there so many fundraisers when people get sick? Many people are already paying much more than the $10,000 especially if they have a chronic illness. Do you know what it costs for insulin for diabetics? Try $300 a month.
As for the poor “rich folks,” your same arguments were used in the 1920s when income taxes were first proposed. But the economy did not collapse. They did not ruin the incentives to work hard and innovate. Although the Caymen Islands did become famous as off-shore headquarters for numerous corporations, the businesses are still here. The rich did make sure there were plenty of deductions so that they pay less in actuality and proportion of income than most “regular Joes.” And since taxes on capital gains, investments and estates don't kick in until we're talking big money, most “regular Joes” shouldn't have much to worry about. (Death taxes start on estates of $2.5 million for an individual).
If the rich don't want to pay taxes, maybe they could pay their employees better and “regular Joes” wouldn't need so much “socialized welfare.”
Diane Vanecek
Blair
