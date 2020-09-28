Dear editor,
In the past several days and weeks, messages coming out of Washington through various media should seem profoundly unsettling — that being the notion that our very election is unfair or in danger of being “rigged.”
Further, there is also news that indicates that our president will not accept the outcome of the election peacefully or without a political challenge. One must ask: does this also include local, state and other officials? I pray not.
But for a sitting president to indicate in advance of an election that he is a) gathering an “army of followers” that “will ensure a fair election”; b) saying that he does not intend to concede the results if he loses; c) discussing the possibility of influencing the electoral college members in his favor; d) not willing to ensure a safe transition of power if he loses; e) setting the stage arbitrarily challenge the election process that is neither broken or “rigged.”
These actions clearly go against the basic principles of our democracy, regardless of our party affiliation. This mentality endangers us all and should serve as a plain and urgent wake-up call to the citizenry.
Our elections have been based on the constitution, overseen by impartial election officials and conducted in a secure and safe manner without intimidation. Our laws guarantee this and have done so for more than decades upon decades. We cannot allow our elected state and federal officials to turn a blind ear and eye to this. They work for us at our pleasure, a pleasure that is affirmed or changed every Election Day. We must ask them how they are allowing these action to occur?
Perhaps a better question is: why are we allowing this to happen? Our elected officials on both (all) sides need to hear from us. They must know that we expect and demand honest, integriful elected officials to oversee our wishes in Washington and beyond. Those officials must know that they are accountable, and again, serve at our pleasure.
My sincerest hope of an outcome from writing this letter is that we will all participate in the process of democracy and fair elections. That participation does not end with just a ceremonial party vote every 2/4/6 years. It means contacting your elected officials and sharing your opinions. It means having a willingness to look outside of party affiliations and, as the old saying puts it, to “keep them honest.”
Vote for the individual who best represents our values as an American — despite party affiliation. Work for a safe, reasonable and civil electoral environment. Work to ensure that the long and hard work of our fellow countrymen and predecessors is respected and acknowledged. Don’t simply respond to the shameless and false bravado of our leaders. This election is about issues, important issues and can definitely determine the direction of our country for generations to come.
My party affiliation does not require me to write this message, my place as an American most certainly does.
Burke Petersen
Fort Calhoun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.