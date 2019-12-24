Dear editor,
My husband's extended family lives in Blair, including his mother, aunt and uncle, a cousin and his family. His beloved grandma, Norie, was a resident of Johansen Manor before she passed. His stepfather is also buried there.
Several weeks ago, Mike asked a very well-able member of his family (in Blair) for temporary help to get into accessible housing. I was a witness to a very upsetting conversation via telephone. To address what was said, I could not respond to just one family member. It would not address the situation in total.
In his mid-50s, Mike was diagnosed with early-onset Lewy Body Dementia, a terminal brain disease, just before Christmas 2015 after five brain scans and 10 months of testing. He cannot wait to move until he packs up and sells his house. His main neurologist said that time is of the essence while he is able. Mike has many more years left if given the proper tools and environment.
When Mike asked for temporary help, he was berated, chided, told emphatically to "Just get back to work,"insinuating that he was lazy, when in fact he has a terminal illness.
He was then told that he is the topic of gossip between his family members, their friends, extended family and friends. It was said that they talk about him and make fun of him as if he is a degenerate. To the contrary, he is a man who you would be proud to know.
Even after he was diagnosed, to make a difference with his life, Mike helps comfort special needs rescue dogs. He was even horribly chastised for being so dedicated to this community service. "Just euthanize the dogs. Get rid of them! Why bother?" I heard sadly.
Lewy Body is as serious as any other terminal disease. I believe deep in my soul that none of the residents of Blair would be making fun of, nor gossiping about, others with a terminal illness, so why is it OK to do this to/about Mike?
In conclusion, the Lewy Body Dementia Society has a website lbda.org, which I would like to pass on to your community. Mike deserves to be treated with love and kindness, mercy and compassion just like others who are suffering. It should be an honor to help them.
Thank you for listening and for caring.
Gratefully,
Jane D. Ward
Houston, TX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.