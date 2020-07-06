Dear editor,
When we owned property on Highway 30, the city was going to require us, as landowners, to install a sidewalk on it once the buildings were built. Why is the city going to use taxpayer funds to put the sidewalk in on property not owned by them? Since, according to the GIS, Washington County Bank and Walmart own most of the land where the sidewalks will go, I say make the landowners pay for the sidewalk.
Shauna Gerke
Formerly of Blair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.