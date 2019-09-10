Dear editor,
I read in the Friday, Aug. 30, paper last week that the Washington County Board of Supervisors is asking for a 10 percent increase in our property taxes — for what? Our county roads have been in the worst condition that I can remember in over 20 years. There is a culvert washing out on our road, the best that we can get is a red flag. The roads went without gravel most of the winter and were in terrible shape.
I am sure that everyone is aware by now that the property valuation in Washington County has been increased by 8 to 10 percent earlier this year. This will increase your property taxes.
When you go to the courthouse to protest the property valuation, they demand a walk-through of your house and property before you will even be considered for a meeting to talk about the valuation. They come on to your property unannounced and uninvited. They take photos of your property and buildings. In America, private property is still private. You should not have to submit to letting the government into your home before they agree to granting you a meeting to talk about the property valuation. The county supervisors implemented this process of walking through your home and property. This is not a state requirement and/or practice.
Needless to say, wages are not going up enough to keep up with the increases. This will mean less disposable income for our families.
Would somebody with some common sense please run for the county board in the coming election?
Todd Bouvia
Blair
