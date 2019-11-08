To the editor:
I can't believe that people would vote to stop observing Columbus Day.
As old as I am, a person realizes that our lives, our country, our world just keep changing. So people aren't able to go back and change how the people lived. What was happening was our country was getting new ideas. We kept getting better.
We are so blessed that George Washington strived as hard as he did to make this free country. If he hadn't won the war who knows who would have controlled our land — England, France, etc.
You shouldn't listen to all the ideas “What has to be done to make things right.” It took years for different changes, different ways of looking at the ways of doing things. We have a Constitution that has kept things going in the correct direction. We are a country with a form of government that was planned by some very smart men. It is working, has gotten better for many years – longer than any other form of government.
Now along comes some of the “most intelligent” people trying to tell the people that they have decided there is some changes that will make our country better. What our country has been busy doing is voting on what is best and it is working.
We are a Christian nation. God has helped us. He planned the world and created it according to His plans. That is what people should think about “Climate Change.” If anyone thinks they can change anything, they are fooling themselves. God is still running the weather. Maybe we better obey His rules and let Him do the planning.
George Washington was part of our history and all the different people who helped or hurt our country shouldn't be changed – that is our history.
Marjorie A. (Mrs. Mel) Hoier
Herman
