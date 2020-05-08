Dear editor,
We want to thank Matt (Saunders) for organizing such a great event that was held on Saturday night. Such a great evening, and so many neat cars and motorcycles — even a semi tractor trailer. It was very casual and well done, and I think everyone was ready for a night of fun and distance socializing!
Bob and Janie Frahm
Bennington
