To the editor:
I want to send out a “big shout out” to all businesses, churches, organizations and volunteers that made Christmas in Calhoun a huge success. You all are amazing and appreciated. Thank you to all the businesses that opened their doors, hired extra help and donated money. Thank you to the hundreds of volunteers that gave up their Saturdays to paint faces, give out gift bags, crafts, games, glitter, Santa, stocking, tree and many more ornaments, watching over all the gingerbread houses, cookies and all the gift wrappers, pancakes, Smore's and Santa Shakes, I could go on and on. Smiling faces and many Merry Christmases were seen and heard all over town. For those that I forgot to list, I am truly sorry. There are not enough words to express how proud I am to say that I live in such a caring, giving, loving community.
Sue Welchert
Fort Calhoun
