Dear editor,
I and my family moved to Blair, joining the Blair Clinic in 1964. I remember well that white panel truck (operated by Blair Rescue). And through these many years, I have been amazed at the evolution of the quality of both the equipment and the services provided. They all deserve our continued support!
Doc Bagby
Blair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.