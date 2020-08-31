It is a sad reality that we, Washington County Chamber Board of Directors, canceled the Sugarplum 2020 event. Many businesses and individuals contribute to make this magical event happen every November. The same small businesses and contributors have all been impacted by long lockdowns and slow return of customers and income.
As a business owner, I am feeling it. Budgeting for 1200-plus giveaway items, donated delicious soups, condiments and paper goods and many other costs all covered locally is prohibitive for the many small businesses in our membership and community. We are all looking forward to a fun 2021 event.
For now, make this the year that you shop local and keep the businesses and fun events coming. Pledge to remember to buy a couple of gift cards right here in the county.
We are looking forward to a great, and safety compliant Business and Brews to reconnect some people and businesses in Washington County. Here's to a great comeback and thank you for understanding and helping!
Brenda Orr
Blair
