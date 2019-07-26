The Official Regulations, Playing Rules, and Operating Policies of Little League Baseball contain an important comment about the overall organization: Little League is a program of service to youth. It is geared to provide an outlet of healthful activity and training under good leadership in the atmosphere of wholesome community participation.
Your readers will be happy to know that Blair Little League epitomizes those two sentences. Over the course of the past two July weekends, your little league's all-volunteer board of directors, as well as many of their spouses, children and friends, worked together to put on a state tournament event of the highest quality.
The first weekend had long been planned to take place in Blair. The second weekend, which actually began on Thursday, July 18, and didn't conclude until the evening of Monday, July 22, was a surprise. That second weekend — the state championship finals weekend — was scheduled to take place in Kearney, for just the second time this century.
However, a 9-plus inch deluge a week before the event affected more than half of the city's hotel capacity, including the hotel that had been reserved for Nebraska Little League's state tournament participants. In the immediate aftermath of the storm, the wise decision was made by Little League's district administrator for Nebraska, Dave Arkfeld, that the tournament should be moved to a location with enough available hotel rooms to accommodate 140-plus players and their families, and that was when Blair Little League stepped back up to the plate.
It takes a lot of effort to host the 50 state tournaments played across our great country each summer, as they each need to meet some very exacting standards set by Little League International. In hosting the Nebraska state tournament finals this past weekend, Blair put on display a true atmosphere of wholesome community participation by providing for excellent field preparation before each game, by finding willing volunteers with solid scorekeeping skills, and by engaging those with golden voices for the public address announcing, to say nothing of staffing the concession stand with enough grillmasters to cook and sell the burgers and hot dogs, hiring and coordinating quality umpires, and handling dozens of other small and large details.
Blair Little League, led by board president Chris Boswell, along with his wife, Brooke, and sons, Zach and Nate, former board presidents Jim Daubenspeck and Dave Ladwig, and many, many others too numerous to mention stepped up in a way that left the many visitors from Kearney Little League — and I am sure from the other leagues as well — with feelings of deep respect and appreciation. Notably, Dean Thoene from Blair Youth Softball also stepped up and helped assure the tournament could continue by making use of a softball diamond for three games after the Sunday morning showers left one of the baseball fields too soft for play.
Each year there are approximately 25,000 leagues around the world who send a team to an international tournament that concludes with the Little League World Series. To narrow such a large field to 50 state champions, and then to only eight U.S. regional champions, as well as eight international regional champions, is an undertaking that requires great discipline and effort. Great discipline and effort — along with a strong volunteer spirit — were on clear display this past weekend by the people of Blair. The many volunteers who pitched in for the 5-plus days of the Little League State Tournament made your community proud, and are to be congratulated!
With kind regards,
Todd Herges
President, Kearney Little League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.