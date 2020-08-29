Dear editor,
In the Aug. 21 Enterprise, page 3A, there was an article titled “Blair Airport Authority tax increase slightly.” The word “slightly” got my attention.
After reviewing the levy increase (2.9945 cents to 3.276 cents), I was surprised to see a 9.4% levy increase. I was also surprised to see that the "principle items in the budget is normal operating expenses...", with the only major project in progress is being budgeted with federal funds.
I tried to review the meeting minutes on the internet for the Airport Authority and was disappointed to see that the latest minutes were from May. I am looking forward to this being updated so I can see what the conversation that occurred communicating the basis for this increase.
I did not attend the meeting and therefore have little to no right for a major complaint. But, I do believe that if there is a need for this increase, the information should be readily available for review. I don't consider an almost 10% tax increase a "slight" increase. Taxpayers are getting hit from multiple sides with many of the entities requesting a "slight" increase. Add this all up and the already high Washington County taxes get even more out of control.
Michael Smith
Blair
