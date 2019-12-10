To the editor,
I am writing this letter to alert handicap citizens of the potential danger of automatic doors. Recently, my wife got caught in an automatic door while exiting.
My wife, who is handicapped by a stroke, was knocked down while leaving a building here in Blair by the inter automatic door and was injured.
After her accident, I went to the building to check the automatic door, and the time it stayed open. On the door timing, I determined that once you push the button, from the time it starts to open until it closes, it is about 10 seconds, but only about eight seconds or less to move through the door. Eight seconds for a handicap person to move through an automatic door is not enough, and without a safety device so the door doesn’t close on a person is dangerous. It is one thing for a door to bump an strong healthy person, but to bump an older handicap person it is enough to knock them down.
Since this has happened, I have noticed on some automatic door the facility has posted signs on the doors that caution people of the timing of the door opening.
I would think, in this electronic environment, that doors could be made to stay open as long as someone is in the swinging ark of the door.
M.S. Warrick
Blair
