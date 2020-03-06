Dear editor,
Recently, I began visiting a dog, Keys, at the Blair Animal Shelter who had been rescued from an abusive situation from Alliance. This poor boy is broken and needs lots of loving and attention. I would like to foster this dog and help him regain his confidence, and visited him on a regular basis.
Late afternoon this past Saturday, my husband and I went to the shelter to visit with Keys and take him for a walk. We had walked Keys before without difficulty.
As we approached the shelter, Keys suddenly pulled out of his harness and ran towards the shelter, then through the field behind the shelter and disappeared in the foliage. We ran after him unsuccessfully and then ran to the shelter to report this to the staff. Several shelter employees, soon assisted by a couple of Friends board members, joined the search. We fanned out in different directions. Darkness ended the search unsuccessfully.
Everyone gathered at the shelter and agreed to meet Sunday morning to form a search party.
A report had been received that a dog had been seen in a field south of the YMCA.
Thanks to a patient, caring, and tenacious Sunday morning group, Keys was located, captured and returned to the shelter before noon, less than 24 hours from the time he escaped.
I am incredibly impressed by the dedication to the safety of this animal by all those who are passionate about caring for the animals at the shelter. We are privileged to have such wonderful people among us.
Margret Kingrey
Blair
