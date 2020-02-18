Dear editor,
I offer the following in response to (Chris Rhoades') editorial, “It’s time to keep our money in Nebraska.” (Point-Counterpoint, Feb. 15 Enterprise)
In your editorial, you discuss the good things that Nebraska is missing out on because we don’t have tax revenue from big league gambling such as casinos and sports betting.
I think the place to start is to consider the business model of commercial gambling (not like a Friday night poker game). Consider a casino. The product being sold is not groceries or tickets to a Super Bowl game, but a chance for a gambler to win more money than he or she is betting. In the long run, gamblers cannot be allowed to win. The gambler’s losses must pay the bills of the casino, employees, building costs, taxes to the government and make a profit (which will likely be sent to the casino headquarters in a far-off state). It is the way it is. If the casino is to survive, it must create a large flow of income — losses by gamblers.
Turns out money lost by gamblers is money that cannot be spent at other Nebraska businesses for groceries, rent or savings. Of course, the casinos depend heavily on people that are predisposed to addiction to gambling and end up with serious losses. I don’t know about you, but I would have a really hard time defending expanded gambling to the family of someone who has lost more than he or she can afford.
Illegal gambling bookies and online gambling already exist. But legalizing gambling means that we, the state government, condone games that have been rigged to take wealth from gamblers.
You bring up that ugly situation across the river. I went to the website of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. The most recent full year annual report is for 2018. That year, combined, the three casinos paid $85 million in taxes to Iowa, and total revenue was $414 million. That's 20.5% of casino revenue paid as taxes.
Now, let us consider what might happen if expanded gambling was legalized in Nebraska. A new casino would probably arise in the suburbs of western Omaha, and we know that those in casinos in Council Bluffs aren’t going away. So there is bound to be more gambling in the Omaha area. Nebraska would pick up some tax revenue but it would be more than offset by greater losses by gamblers. Major operators and Indian tribes would be building casinos across the state. Gamblers must lose $100 for the state to get $20 in tax revenue. Is this a good way to raise taxes or increase the wealth of the people of Nebraska?
Finally, in regard to sports betting I offer the following description:
Online sports betting: Sitting in front of the TV, betting online, on the point spread of a Husker game. And showing one’s children how it’s done.
Glen Andersen
Blair
