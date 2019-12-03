Dear editor,
I would like to thank St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church and all of the volunteers who made this free Thanksgiving dinner to everyone. The prepared meal was delicious! The volunteers were so giving of their time to make this day so special. All of the people who were served were treated with respect and kindness. So much work was put into preparing this meal and it was appreciated by all!
A warm thank you.
Mary A. La Scala
Blair
