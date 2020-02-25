Dear editor,
I read with great interest the recent article about the Congregational Church. It was a good story about the church and its beginning.
The article also stated that one minister was the Rev. George W. Wainwright and he was the minister from 1880-1882. He also at that time built the house that we presently live in at the corner of 18th and Colfax. We have a picture of the house that was printed in one of the histories of Blair.
Rev. Wainwright lived in the house for six years and he then passed away, but his wife lived in it for several years after that.
Such a pretty church on the corner.
Bob and Jennie Tichota
Blair
