Nebraska college athletes are one step closer to making money off of their name, image or likeness after a bill cleared a major hurdle Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature.
Legislative Bill 962, which was introduced by Blair native state Sen. Megan Hunt, passed the first of three rounds of debate by a vote of 36-4.
The bill, which is similar to one passed in California last year, would allow college athletes — both at public and private schools — to use their status to make money. The bill permits athletes to sign with a licensed agent and protects them from retaliation for receiving compensation.
The bill “is about the right of every student to work, to participate in the free market and to have the same freedoms as their non-athlete peers on college and university campuses,” Hunt told the Associated Press.
This has long been a debated issue. California was right to force the issue. It finally made the NCAA make a decision. Last fall, the NCAA said it would allow players to “benefit” from the use of their names, images and likenesses and was working on new rules, which are expected to be revealed in April.
College sports is a multi-billion dollar industry. The schools, television networks, video game makers, merchandisers and even the coaches make millions of dollars off the play of these athletes. Why shouldn't they benefit too?
Without this policy, Nebraska would be at a recruiting disadvantage from states such as California or Texas. This bill would keep Nebraska competitive.
It's time to pay up.
