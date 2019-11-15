The Impossible Whopper was such the rage that Burger King has decided to drop three new meatless burgers onto its menu. With the rise of the Impossible Burger and other plant-based patties, Sports Editor Grant Egger and reporter Daniel Buhrman got to wondering: Would you eat plant-based burger?
Burhman: Um, naw. I'll pass.
If you're going to call something like the Impossible Burger impossible and then put the supposed impossibility in front of my face is it really impossible? Don't give me the nonsense its some cheeky marketing name or "they said it couldn't be done" advertisement either. How many companies and restaurants make meatless burgers now? Impossible Whopper, Beyond Meat, Awesome Burger, etc.
Fallacious arguments about names aside, I don't buy into the hype that the Impossible Whopper or other plant-based burgers taste or are as healthy as they say they are. Hype makes people do and claim crazy things; just ask that long line of cars out at Popeye's (a fast food sandwich will never be good enough to wait for an hour).
Even if it did taste more or less like a real burger, I'm going to make what may be a gasp-worthy claim in such a beefy state: I won't eat a fast-food burger anyway. That's not because I hate burgers. I don't. I like good burgers, and fast-food burgers are not good burgers. Fast food burgers are basically supermarket off-brands. So, why would I want to eat the knock-off of an already knock-off patty?
Well, don't sit-down restaurants like Red Robin also have plant-based patties that are supposed to taste and look like the real thing? They do, but the companies that are providing these burgers are generally the same ones a la Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. So, I'd have to imagine that the plant-based burgers at all restaurants are more or less the same as opposed to real beef burgers. If that's the case, see the above paragraph on knock-offs.
In addition to disliking fast-food burgers, I will also admit I don't eat a lot of red meat anyway. I like it, I just don't eat it often. I stick to salads, chicken and the like. If I wanted a plant-based meal I'd order a salad instead.
If I want to taste plants, I'll eat plants. If I want to taste burger, I'll eat burger.
Plus, a salad has as much sodium on it that I want to put on it, as long as I make it myself or request dressing on the side. Look up the Impossible Whopper's sodium stats. Five star QB recruited by Alabama right there.
Now, if someone is vegetarian or vegan and wants to eat the Impossible Whopper or plant-based patties because they want a similar taste to meat without the taste of meat, all the power to you. That's your lifestyle, and I can't judge.
My lifestyle, however, is not abundantly impossibly forcefully forcing myself to enjoy a supposedly Impossible Burger that impossibly exists.
Egger: What the heck, I'll give it a try
I don't know who needs to hear this, but a plant-based burger won't kill you.
At least, I don't think it will.
While I'll never give up meat, I am not too stubborn to try something new, especially if it supposedly fast food that's somewhat good for you. If an Impossible Whopper comes my way, it'll suffer the same fate as its meaty cousin, regular Whopper.
Now, I must explain. I am the opposite of a vegetarian. I'm not even entirely sure what the difference is between someone who is one and another who is a vegan.
However, I am also not the person who is dense enough to ask a vegan where they get their protein — which, yeah, is a condescending question. Obviously, a vast majority of vegetarians and vegans have their diets figured out. They've properly mapped out the foods they want to eat to lead healthy lives.
At the very least, vegetarians think more about their diet, and where they'll get their nutrients, than I do. I'm the kind of person who piles up pot roast next to fried chicken at Golden Corral and yet no one asks me where I get my vitamin C.
So, basically, food is food to me. I've had cauliflower buffalo wings before and they were every bit as delicious as their fowl-based brethren. (And, no, I don't know why the two Whoppers are cousins and the wings are brothers, they just are. OK!)
Finally, if someone is enjoying a plant-based food and offers you some, go for it. Let your hair down and see what the world has to offer. A burger that was once impossible won't kill you. At least, I don't think it will.
