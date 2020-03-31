The last few weeks of been surreal for all of us — more coronavirus outbreaks across the nation every day, and more and more restrictions put on the population almost by the hour. All of our lives have changed. For some, it’s simply working from home. For many, it’s juggling working at home, with no child care. Others are headed to the unemployment line. One longterm effect will be that many businesses won’t be around when the virus has passed.
A year ago most of us had never even heard of COVID-19, and the only Corona we knew was the beer. Or the terms “social distancing,” “flatten the curve,” “community spread” or “economic tsunami.” And, of course, we had no idea of what an N95 mask was. Now they’re part of most everyday news reports and conversations.
I must admit, early on, I was a non-believer. Everyone was overreacting. Let’s all just wash our hands, don’t cough in someone’s face and at worse some of us may catch something like a cold or the flu. But, now after weeks of escalating cases, deaths, and coronavirus news 24/7, obviously, this thing is for real.
I’ve found I’ve gone through various stages with this pandemic, very similar to the stages of grief.
First was shock and denial.
“This isn’t going to effect me, it’s all overblown.
Then came anger.
“How dare they cancel the NCAA tournament, and close my favorite restaurants!”
Followed by a little depression.
“I’m really bummed out and worried about peoples’ health and the economic impact on almost everyone.”
Next was acceptance.
“OK, this is the way it is. Let’s make the best of it.”
Finally, hope.
“We’ll get through this. A year from now, we’ll look back on this as a once-in-a-lifetime experience and things will be close to normal again.”
You hear people talk about how this is the new normal. I certainly hope that all this social distancing is not the new normal as we move beyond the virus. It’s possible that some will decide that to be safe from any and all disease and sickness, it might be best to just keep their distance from others. More visits via FaceTime. Business meetings on Zoom. Video streaming of government meetings and church services. While it’s probably a good thing long term to have these services available, let’s hope that everyone just doesn’t stay home and watch the world go by on their computer.
We’re social creatures. We need to interact with each other. Losing that will be far worse than the coronavirus itself.
A sad goodbye
And speaking of social creatures, I can’t help but think of our dog Buddy. Buddy was our little Cavashon pup that was beyond social. Always running, jumping and excited to see anyone who came to visit, often to the point of aggravation of the visitor.
Buddy was not only social for a little dog, he was tough. He survived five grandchildren who wanted to show their love for him by pulling his tail, trying to ride him like a horse, and on occasion, crawling into his kennel with him. Buddy even survived a coyote attack and lost an eye due to glaucoma a year later. But our little pirate dog just kept being his happy, social self.
Last week, after 14 years with the family, we had to say goodbye to Buddy. It was one of the toughest decisions we’ve ever made, but it was time. Our vet and her staff did a great job of helping us through the process, but it was truly heart breaking.
We’ll miss you, Buddy.
